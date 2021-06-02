MarketPeak (PEAK) Price Hits $0.24

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00082013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00021250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.01023922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,584.28 or 0.09579866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00050892 BTC.

MarketPeak Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

