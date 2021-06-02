Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

LON:MKS traded up GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 162.65 ($2.13). 5,994,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.47.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

