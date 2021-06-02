Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 38,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,810. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

