Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

