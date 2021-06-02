Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0929 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $14.46 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00286400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00186568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.01241863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.85 or 0.99919040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

