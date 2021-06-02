Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT stock opened at $318.50 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $1,184,195 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.