Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 7,437 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 374.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,425 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.75.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $3,568,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

