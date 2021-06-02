Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.21 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 373.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,196 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,896 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 36,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 286,635 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.