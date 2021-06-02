Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 7,176 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 422.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

ALB stock opened at $171.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $2,498,628 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.