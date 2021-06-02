Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,027,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,887,973 shares of company stock worth $256,092,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.99.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

