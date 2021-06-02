Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 372.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.16 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.57. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

