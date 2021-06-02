Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $138,691.12 and approximately $64,734.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,740.99 or 0.07287849 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00185077 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

