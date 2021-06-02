Maulik Nanavaty Sells 78,192 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,247,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.