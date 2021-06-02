MAX Exchange Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,390.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $666,258.40 and $110,390.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.53 or 1.00015670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.13 or 0.01162247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.96 or 0.00538197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.00414654 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00088605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004246 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

