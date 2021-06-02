MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,086 Shares

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $496,613.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,933,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $321,740.10.

On Thursday, March 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 15,860 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $573,180.40.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.33. 277,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.