McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) vs. Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head to Head Comparison

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and McGrath RentCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% McGrath RentCorp 17.58% 14.83% 7.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and McGrath RentCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.66 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.70 McGrath RentCorp $572.55 million 3.67 $101.98 million $4.16 20.86

McGrath RentCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Custom Truck One Source and McGrath RentCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00 McGrath RentCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McGrath RentCorp beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. It also provides communications test equipment, including network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

