Mdex Price Tops $2.48 (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for $2.48 or 0.00006555 BTC on exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $153.64 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,829,769 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

