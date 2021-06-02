MDM Permian (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.11 and last traded at 0.12. 515,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,667,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

MDM Permian Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MDMP)

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

