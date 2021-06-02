Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Gap Up to $25.07

Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.07, but opened at $27.60. Medallia shares last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 17,627 shares.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a negative net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

