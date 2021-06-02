MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.29. MediciNova shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 203,387 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MediciNova by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MediciNova by 18,840.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 455,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

