Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Trading Down 0.2%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.70. 6,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.