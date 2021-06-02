Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.31. Medtronic reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.80. 5,994,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,674,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.18. Medtronic has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after acquiring an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

