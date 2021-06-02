Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.7% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after acquiring an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

