Meme (MEME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.36 million and $2.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $512.86 or 0.01360364 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meme has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00537995 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004418 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00022294 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002779 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

