Merculet (MVP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $81,397.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00286400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00186568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.01241863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.85 or 0.99919040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,850,622 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.