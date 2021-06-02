Mercury Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Mercury has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $12,572.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00069575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00186534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.01225005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.01 or 1.00116248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

