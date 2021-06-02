Meridian Network (LOCK) Achieves Market Cap of $724,432.86

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $724,432.86 and $142,496.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00126360 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002610 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.02 or 0.00890089 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Meridian Network

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

