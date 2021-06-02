Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Update

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $717,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,105,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $107.01 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

