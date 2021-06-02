Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.08 or 0.01030533 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.77 or 0.09573350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051635 BTC.

About Meta

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.