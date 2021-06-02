Meter Governance One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00012340 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

