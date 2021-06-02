Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 738,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 29th total of 585,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at $19,888,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

