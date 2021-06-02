Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.46).

Metro stock traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.90 ($14.00). 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.76. Metro has a 52 week low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

