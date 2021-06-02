MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.13.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
