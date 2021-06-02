Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s 3rd Largest Position

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $181.35 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

