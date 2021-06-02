Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.0% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $181.35 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.