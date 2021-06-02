Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Decreased by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $181.35 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.