Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

Microsoft stock opened at $247.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $181.35 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

