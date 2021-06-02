Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $961,800.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.74. 477,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,823. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.06 and a 1-year high of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.07.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after acquiring an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.