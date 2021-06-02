Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 29th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $324.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 23.82%. Research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

MPB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.