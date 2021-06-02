Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.98

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.98 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), with a volume of 26,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.98.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTD201, a long acting dose of Octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; and MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma.

