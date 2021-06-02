MiL.k (MLK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.12 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $110.04 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00003769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

