Mina (MINA) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 24 Hours

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Mina has traded flat against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $595.99 million and approximately $56.41 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00010646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00287403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00186406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.27 or 0.01193367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,711.31 or 1.00170405 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00033059 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 148,706,696 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

