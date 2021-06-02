Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.07 and last traded at 3.14. 6,927,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 5,961,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.40.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

