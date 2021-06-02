MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

YGMZ opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

