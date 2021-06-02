Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $26,855.93 and $49,386.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00069939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00278401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00186175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.00 or 0.01223658 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,767.25 or 0.99814884 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

