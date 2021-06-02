Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $164,884.00

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Mirrored Twitter has a total market capitalization of $30.14 million and approximately $164,884.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can currently be purchased for about $57.52 or 0.00153254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00283291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00186758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.35 or 0.01215949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.70 or 0.99892392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00032664 BTC.

About Mirrored Twitter

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 523,944 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Twitter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Twitter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

