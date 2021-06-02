Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading Up 4.2% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $47.15 or 0.00124060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $74,113.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 623,201 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.