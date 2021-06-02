Mithril Market Capitalization Reaches $51.36 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Mithril has a market capitalization of $51.36 million and $8.77 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

