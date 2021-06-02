Mixin (XIN) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $252.64 million and approximately $24,688.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $450.68 or 0.01191008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,566 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

