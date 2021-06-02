MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 24,252 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 275.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

